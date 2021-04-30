Italian banks may face 9 bln euros in loan losses in 2021-2022-BoI

Article content

MILAN — Italian banks could face around 9 billion euros ($11 billion) in loan losses this year and next as the economic damage wrought by the pandemic becomes apparent, the Bank of Italy said on Friday.

While the portion of corporate loans turning sour is still very low at 1.5% of the total, the Bank of Italy flagged the threat posed by the growing share of loans which are still performing but are classed as ‘Stage 2’ under international accounting standards.

Stage 2 loans, which require lenders to set aside more provisions, grew by 11% at Italian banks in the second half of 2020 to account for 10.7% of overall performing loans.

That proportion is higher for loans under moratorium, where Stage 2 loans are 29% of the total.

Urged by regulators to prepare for the possibility borrowers may be unable to resume payments when debt holiday ends, Italian banks have classed as Stage 2 almost a third of loans under moratorium.

Loans for which payments have been frozen in Italy totalled 147 billion euros at the end of 2020, accounting for 9.1% of total loans at larger banks. That is much higher than a euro zone average of 2.6%.

The higher proportion of loans under moratorium – often held by sectors worst hit by the pandemic – means large Italian banks have more loans classed as Stage 2 than euro zone peers.