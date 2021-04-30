‘Iron Chef’ Star Cat Cora’s Wife Files for Divorce Just Days After 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Instagram

After having a big and festive wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, California three years ago, Nicole Ehrlich decides to call it quits to her marriage with the celebrity chef.

AceShowbiz –

Celebrity chef Cat Cora‘s marriage is coming to an abrupt end. Just days after the “Iron Chef America” star and her wife Nicole Ehrlic reached their third wedding anniversary, the latter was unraveled to have filed for a divorce.

On Friday, April 30, the Grammy-winning record producer filed the petition in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. The legal documents she submitted was obtained by The Blast. There are no details shared yet about what might have caused the breakup or whether the estranged couple had a prenuptial agreement.

Cat began dating Nicole in 2017 after her divorce from wife of 17 years, Jennifer Cora, was finalized in 2016. In April 2018, the two tied the knot in a big and festive ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. “Today was such a magical day. I married the love of my life, Nicole Ehrlich, in front of all of our family and closest friends,” Cat said at the time.

The “Around The World in 80 Plates” co-host further added, “To share our love and commitment to one another, alongside our six sons, was a dream come true. We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day!”

Though Cat and Nicole have no children together, they have kids from their previous marriage. Nicole has two sons, 15-year-old Jonas and 13-year-old Gavin with ex-partner Rosa Ehrlich. Meanwhile, the “Kitchen Accomplished” star shares four sons with Jennifer, 17-year-old Zora, 13-year-old Caje as well as 12-year olds Thatcher and Nash, who were conceived via in vitro fertilization.

Speaking about her separation from Jennifer back in 2015, Cat told E! News, “It is with great sadness, that after 17 years, a tremendous amount of work, careful consideration and heavy hearts, my wife and I have mutually decided to no longer remain married.” She added, “In love, there is a season, a reason and a lifetime.”