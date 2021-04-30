IOSG Launches a New Kickstarter Program for Web3 Ecosystem By CoinQuora



IOSG Launches a New Kickstarter Program for Web3 Ecosystem



IOSG announces the launch of their Kickstarter Program.

Applicants who will pass will receive between $10,000 and $100,000.

The company seeks to help new Web3 developers fulfill their ambitions.

On Friday, IOSG, a research-driven venture capital firm, announces the launch of their new Kickstarter Program. This initiative provides capital and mentorship to starting developers in the Web3 ecosystem.

In addition to that, applicants who will pass the Kickstarter screening will receive roughly $10,000 to $100,000 funding support. This is thanks to IOSG’s partners such as DeFi Alliance, NEAR, Synthetic, 1inch Network, and imToken.

Furthermore, the firm also secured alliances with DODO, OWC, Celer Network, ECN, ChainSafe, OpenDeFi, Impossible Finance, DAOSquare, and EEA. Hence, IOSG aims to support outstanding early-stage developers globally…

