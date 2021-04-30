India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.77% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.77%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 1.77%, while the index declined 1.98%.

The best performers of the session on the were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.94% or 4.10 points to trade at 108.15 at the close. Meanwhile, Coal India Ltd (NS:) added 3.90% or 5.00 points to end at 133.05 and Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) was up 3.87% or 151.50 points to 4062.35 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:), which fell 4.68% or 118.75 points to trade at 2420.10 at the close. HDFC Bank Ltd (NS:) declined 4.09% or 60.20 points to end at 1412.30 and ICICI Bank Ltd (NS:) was down 3.37% or 20.95 points to 600.50.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.32% to 108.55, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which was up 1.57% to settle at 654.70 and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.23% to close at 5164.30.

The worst performers were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was down 4.38% to 2420.15 in late trade, HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) which lost 4.09% to settle at 1412.20 and ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.36% to 600.40 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 904 to 719 and 78 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1524 fell and 1304 advanced, while 161 ended unchanged.

Shares in Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 3.87% or 151.50 to 4062.35. Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.57% or 10.10 to 654.70.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 1.19% to 23.0275.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.01% or 0.25 to $1768.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 1.58% or 1.03 to hit $63.98 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 1.37% or 0.93 to trade at $67.12 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.05% to 74.053, while EUR/INR fell 0.32% to 89.4975.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.26% at 90.825.