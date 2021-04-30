Illinois Tool Works Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Illinois Tool Works Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:) reported on Friday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Illinois Tool Works announced earnings per share of $2.11 on revenue of $3.54B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.9 on revenue of $3.43B.

Illinois Tool Works shares are up 13% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.63% from its 52 week high of $232.23 set on April 29. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 12.12% from the start of the year.

Illinois Tool Works shares gained 0.86% in pre-market trade following the report.

Illinois Tool Works follows other major Consumer Cyclical sector earnings this month

Illinois Tool Works’s report follows an earnings beat by Tesla on Monday, who reported EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $10.39B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.7428 on revenue of $10.42B.

Sony ADR had beat expectations on Wednesday with fourth quarter EPS of $0.7932 on revenue of $20.38B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.3297 on revenue of $19.14B.

