Ice-T “Came” Back With The Ultimate Twitter Comeback

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

If you don’t like him, just block him.

But there’s *one* very good person who keeps it very real and very cool on the platform.

Chillin… Playin Video Games, Watching movies, Talkin a little shit on Twitter, Stayin out the way. https://t.co/U85ETwGgUC


Twitter: @finallevel

Besides ending random trolls, he’s also, just like, funny.

Naked and Afraid is just plain stupid. In what situation would you be stuck ButtNaked in the Jungle?? F that! ‘I watch it though!’ Lol https://t.co/o5Jq2OUwYk


Twitter: @FINALLEVEL

He’s appreciative of his fans.

Hey… I gotta LOVE you for that compliment.. My character just tries to mind his own business.. Kinda like me in real life. Thanks 🙏 https://t.co/36V79lO86q


Twitter: @FINALLEVEL

And he has good opinions about McDonald’s fries.

McDonalds Fries 🍟 have a delicious time window of about 10mins hot. Then they turn into ANTIMATTER. Just sayin….


Twitter: @FINALLEVEL

And now I’d like to talk about one recent comeback that caught my attention, because the man is a damn pro.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

So yeah, if you come for Ice, just don’t be like the others and delete your tweet.


Twitter: @FINALLEVEL

And if you can’t handle the heat, just unfollow.

NOTICE: If you have a problem with ANYTHING I post or say…. SIMPLY unfollow me. Hate me.. And remove me from your life.. Thank you very much… Have a great day.


Twitter: @FINALLEVEL

