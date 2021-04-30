Huobi to become Grayscale of Asia, Yao Ming’s NFT wine and more … By Cointelegraph



Our Man in Shanghai: Huobi to become Grayscale of Asia, Yao Ming’s NFT wine and more …



This weekly roundup of news from Mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong attempts to curate the industry’s most important news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape, and enterprise blockchain integrations.

Huobi Asset Management is looking to be the Grayscale of Asia with the launch of four cryptocurrency-related tracker funds. The funds include a Fund, an fund, a multi-asset basket of digital currencies, and a private equity fund for mining businesses. The aim is clearly to entice major institutional investors into the space with a product that feels familiar. The fund and asset management company is set up in Hong Kong, even though Huobi maintains several offices within the mainland. Huobi is China’s most established exchange and ranks second on the global liquidity rankings behind Binance.

DOGEmania continues

Yao Ming takes a shot at NFTs

Source: OpenSea

Crypto projects wriggle off the hook

Digital China Summit and the digital yuan

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph