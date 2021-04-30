Heather Thomson Claims She’s ‘Assaulted’ During ‘RHONY’ Season 13 Filming

Instagram

Sharing details about the alleged incident, the reality TV star says, ‘People were interested in putting me down, dragging me down and showing me who is the queen bee.’

Heather Thomson made a bombshell revelation regarding her exit from “The Real Housewives of New York City” season 13. During her appearance on “Friends of Dorothy” podcast, Heather revealed why she decided to exit the show, hinting that she was “assaulted” by a “queen bee.”

“I get assaulted this season,” the 51-year-old reality TV personality, who infamously exited season 13 after she stopped filming the show following a “messy” exchange with Leah McSweeney, shared. “The show has changed a lot, breaking the fourth wall.”

Sharing details about the alleged incident, she went on to say, “People were interested in putting me down, dragging me down and showing me who is the queen bee. I just don’t have time for that stuff. It’s the new girl who was intimidated and wanted to show who’s the queen bee.” While Heather didn’t name names in her revelations, people believe that Leah was the one who assaulted her.

Prior to this, a source offered more insight into the alleged altercation. Speaking with Us Weekly, the source shared, “Heather’s popular history with the old cast and the excitement about new cast member Eboni K. Williams prompted production to maneuver [Heather’s] return.”

The insider added, “Shortly after she arrived, Leah and Heather butt heads. Heather could see Leah was acting up for the cameras and using behavior she considered demeaning and exploitative and frankly, crossed a line. Heather wanted no part of Leah so after she left that weekend Heather had no interest in continuing the season at all and stopped filming.”

In response to reports that she “chased” Heather away from the show, Leah appeared to address her feud with Heather in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I don’t like women who slut shame other women,” she wrote back in March. “Act morally superior to other women. Plastic surgery shame other women. Gossip about other women doing drugs when you know damn well they’ve done drugs also. And lastly I don’t like when white women call black women ‘articulate’. Especially while acting like the queen of wokeness.”

Back to the podcast, Heather also said that she was involved in an argument with the other ladies including Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan. “My podcast comes up on the show and it’s totally taken out of context. They kept accusing me of talking s**t behind their backs. They said that I was saying Luann was doing a lot of drugs which I didn’t say,” she divulged.