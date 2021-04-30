Grammys Announces Several Changes After The Weeknd Drama

Instagram

The Recording Academy is making changes after the backlash from The Weeknd and many other musicians. According to a new report, Grammys has changed a few rhings for the next event including removing secret voting committess.

Among the alterations are “Elimination of Nominations Review Committees In General and Genre Fields” and “Reduction In Number of Categories Voter May Vote”. Additionally, two new categories are now added (Best Global Music Performance–Global Music Field and Best Musica Urbana Album–Latin Music Field). The next event will also show adjustments which will create less controversial craft categories that involve production and presentation.

“It’s been a year of unprecedented, transformational change for the Recording Academy, and I’m immensely proud to be able to continue our journey of growth with these latest updates to our Awards process,” said Harvey Mason Jr., Interim CEO of the Recording Academy. “This is a new Academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community.”

He went on saying, “While change and progress are key drivers of our actions, one thing will always remain — the Grammy Award is the only peer-driven and peer-voted recognition in music. We are honored to work alongside the music community year-round to further refine and protect the integrity of the Awards process.”

The new changes arrive after The Weeknd publicly called out the organization for snubbing him as her received zero nominations at this year’s ceremony, despite his single “Blinding Lights” being the biggest hit to date this year. “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency…,” he tweeted after the nominations were announced on November 24, 2020.

He also hinted that he had already been planning his Grammy performance for weeks until he learned of the nominations snub. “Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!” he wrote in another tweet.

He also hinted that he had already been planning his Grammy performance for weeks until he learned of the nominations snub. “Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!” he wrote in another tweet. The Weeknd also stated he would never submit his music to or attend the Grammys ever again.

Mason later reacted to the complain, saying, “There were a record number of submissions in this unusual and competitive year. We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration.”