Gold prices face worst week in month on strong U.S. data

Gold prices dipped on Friday, set for

their worst week in a month, as U.S. Treasury yields gained on

strong economic data and dented the non-yielding metal’s appeal,

while palladium came off the record high marked in the previous

session.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,770.41 per ounce by

0626 GMT, dropped 0.3% so far in the week. U.S. gold futures

were steady at $1,769.00 per ounce.

Despite the decline, bullion was poised for its first

monthly gain of the year.

Data showed late Thursday that U.S. economic growth

accelerated in the first quarter as fiscal stimulus fueled

consumer spending.

“This string of consecutively strong U.S. economic data is

weighing on gold,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI

Asset Management, adding that people would rather book profits

on month-end after a decent run-up in gold.

“Gold still remains bid, it is just not a strong hand right

now, because of the month-end rebalancing.”

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered

near their highest in more than two weeks, increasing the

opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Earlier this week, the Fed held interest rates and its

bond-buying program steady.

“Ongoing strength in domestic data should lead to an