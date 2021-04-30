Gold prices face worst week in month on strong U.S. data

Article content
Gold prices dipped on Friday, set for
their worst week in a month, as U.S. Treasury yields gained on
strong economic data and dented the non-yielding metal’s appeal,
while palladium came off the record high marked in the previous
session.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,770.41 per ounce by
0626 GMT, dropped 0.3% so far in the week. U.S. gold futures
were steady at $1,769.00 per ounce.
Despite the decline, bullion was poised for its first
monthly gain of the year.
Data showed late Thursday that U.S. economic growth
accelerated in the first quarter as fiscal stimulus fueled
consumer spending.
“This string of consecutively strong U.S. economic data is
weighing on gold,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI
Asset Management, adding that people would rather book profits
on month-end after a decent run-up in gold.
“Gold still remains bid, it is just not a strong hand right
now, because of the month-end rebalancing.”
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered
near their highest in more than two weeks, increasing the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Earlier this week, the Fed held interest rates and its
bond-buying program steady.
“Ongoing strength in domestic data should lead to an
incrementally hawkish turn in Fed guidance over the coming
months,” UBS analysts said in a note.
Higher U.S. real rates will likely trigger further ETF
outflows, UBS said, adding that they expect bullion to fall to
$1,600 per ounce by year-end.
Palladium rose 0.2% to $2,958.19 per ounce, after
hitting an all-time high of $2,981.99 on Thursday. It was on
track to post its third consecutive weekly and monthly gain as
well.
Silver fell 0.6% to $25.92 per ounce, though was
poised for an over 6% monthly gain – its biggest since last
December.
Platinum was up 0.3% at $1,201.69.
