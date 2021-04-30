Gold dips after strong U.S. data; set to post worst week in a month

Article content

Gold prices fell on Friday, on track to

post their worst week in a month, as strong U.S. economic data

and elevated Treasury yields weighed, while palladium came off a

record high scaled a day earlier.

Spot gold slipped 0.3% to $1,765.15 per ounce by 0346

GMT, down nearly 0.6% so far in the week. U.S. gold futures

were down 0.1% to $1,765.60 per ounce.

Despite the decline, bullion was poised for its first

monthly gain of this year, having jumped to a two-month high of

$1,797.67 on April 22.

Data showed on Thursday that U.S. economic growth

accelerated in the first quarter as fiscal stimulus fueled

consumer spending and set the course for what is expected to be

the strongest performance this year in nearly four decades.

“This string of consecutively strong U.S. economic data is

weighing on gold,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI

Asset Management, adding that people would rather book profits

on month-end after a decent run-up in gold.

“Gold still remains bid, it is just not a strong hand right

now, because of the month-end rebalancing.”

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered

near a more than two-week high, increasing the opportunity cost

of holding non-yielding bullion.

“Better economic data weighed on bonds, with yields

subsequently rising and denting investor demand for the precious

metal,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Palladium fell 0.1% to $2,948.78 per ounce, after

hitting an all-time high of $2,981.99 on Thursday. It was still

on track to post its third consecutive weekly and monthly gain.

Silver fell 0.7% to $25.89 per ounce but was poised

for a 6% monthly gain – its biggest since December. Platinum

was up 0.2% at $1,200.66.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)