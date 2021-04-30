Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.12% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.12%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the declined 0.12%, while the index lost 0.16%, and the index climbed 0.40%.

The best performers of the session on the were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 4.90% or 9.80 points to trade at 209.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) added 2.43% or 0.970 points to end at 40.865 and Bayer AG NA (DE:) was up 1.56% or 0.83 points to 53.98 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were BASF SE NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 4.27% or 2.995 points to trade at 67.190 at the close. Delivery Hero AG (DE:) declined 2.73% or 3.70 points to end at 132.05 and Adidas AG (DE:) was down 1.26% or 3.28 points to 256.90.

The top performers on the MDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 4.44% to 17.788, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.51% to settle at 78.500 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.58% to close at 34.630.

The worst performers were Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.72% to 125.38 in late trade, Zalando SE (DE:) which lost 2.68% to settle at 86.54 and Kion Group AG (DE:) which was down 2.29% to 82.94 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 4.44% to 17.788, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.51% to settle at 78.500 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.58% to close at 34.630.

The worst performers were Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.29% to 162.00 in late trade, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.72% to settle at 24.060 and S&T AG (DE:) which was down 1.57% to 22.58 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 374 to 313 and 64 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 7.61% to 21.21.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.08% or 1.35 to $1766.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 2.49% or 1.62 to hit $63.39 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 2.12% or 1.44 to trade at $66.61 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.68% to 1.2035, while EUR/GBP rose 0.08% to 0.8697.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.66% at 91.188.