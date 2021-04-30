French GDP, London Room-Rental Slump, U.S. Overhaul: Eco Day

Article content

The French economy returned to growth in the first quarter after the government delayed implementing strict Covid-19 lockdowns that have since clouded the outlookGDP readings across the regions are due todayYoung workers look to be drifting away from London as the labor market lags, with the city’s room rental data slumping since the start of the pandemicEuropean Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane warned that the euro-area economy will need time to achieve a full recovery despite finally reaching a turning point in the crisisU.S. President Joe Biden is gaining early momentum in Congress for his tax-spend vision, arguing that higher taxes on the rich will fund cuts for many more Americans. Here’s a Bloomberg Government analysis of the prospects, while the U.S. economy charges aheadChina’s factory outlook eased in April as the recovery moderated. In Japan, factory output showed some resilience in March even amid a another state of emergency, and in Taiwan exports could propel the economy to its fastest growth in a decadeIndia’s economy was steadily on the recovery track just before the new virus wave hit, according to a dashboard of high-frequency indicators by BloombergChina accused Australia of economic coercion as ties between the two countries continue to deteriorateMexico’s president is pushing through a series of interventionist reforms, from the energy industry to labor contracts, in a flurry of rushed legislative votes that will affirm his power ahead of key midterm elections in JuneTake a look at the week ahead, which includes a Bank of England decision and the U.S. jobs report as global economy highlights

