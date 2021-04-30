France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.53% By Investing.com



France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.53%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the declined 0.53%, while the index declined 0.52%.

The best performers of the session on the were Safran SA (PA:), which rose 3.02% or 3.64 points to trade at 124.18 at the close. Meanwhile, Kering SA (PA:) added 1.51% or 9.90 points to end at 666.50 and Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (PA:) was up 1.25% or 0.65 points to 52.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were STMicroelectronics NV (PA:), which fell 4.24% or 1.38 points to trade at 31.16 at the close. ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) declined 2.55% or 0.64 points to end at 24.25 and EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:) was down 2.02% or 2.86 points to 138.40.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Valneva (PA:) which rose 9.45% to 14.010, Euronext (PA:) which was up 6.83% to settle at 83.70 and DBV Technologies (PA:) which gained 5.11% to close at 11.21.

The worst performers were STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) which was down 4.24% to 31.16 in late trade, CGG SA (PA:) which lost 4.15% to settle at 0.970 and Nexans SA (PA:) which was down 3.32% to 68.35 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 357 to 233 and 78 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kering SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.51% or 9.90 to 666.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.11% or 1.95 to $1766.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 2.58% or 1.68 to hit $63.33 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 2.23% or 1.52 to trade at $66.53 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.72% to 1.2030, while EUR/GBP rose 0.06% to 0.8696.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.70% at 91.230.