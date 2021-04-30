First dog Major back at White House after post-bite training By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden’s dog Major is walked on a leash at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s younger dog, Major, is back at the White House after extra training – including spending time with some cats – to address biting incidents, first lady Jill Biden said in an NBC interview broadcast on Friday.
Major, a German Shepherd rescue, received training outside the White House this month after two biting incidents.
“He’s back,” Jill Biden said in the interview, conducted on Thursday. “He is such a sweet, lovable dog, he really is.”
The Bidens are expecting to bring a cat – a female – into their fold soon, she said, and Major has been prepped for that.
“That was part of his training, they took him into a shelter with cats,” she said. “He did fine.”
