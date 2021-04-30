Find Out Alex Rodriguez’s Pricey Weight Loss Secret

Instagram

After the ex-fiance of Jennifer Lopez flaunts a before-and-after weight loss photo on his Instagram account, the owner of the gym behind his transformation reveals how much his program costs.

The secret behind Alex Rodriguez‘s impressive weight loss has been revealed. Shortly after he revealed that he has shed his 2020 “Dad bod”, the ex-fiance of Jennifer Lopez was uncovered to have been engaging in a workout program which lasted nine weeks and cost a whopping $4,000.

A-Rod took the program at Miami’s 54D in the Coral Gables neighborhood. About the former MLB shortstop’s participation, the gym founder Rodrigo Garduno told Page Six, “A-Rod showed amazing commitment during our 54-day program.”

Rodrigo went on to praise the athlete-turned-businessman for staying devoted to his goal and being able to make time even within his busy scheduled. The founder added, “He was at the training on time, no matter how busy his schedule could be. That is the only way to achieve results.”

According to the site, the pricey workout consists of HIIT training, cardio and weightlifting besides nutritional counseling. All participants are also prohibited to drink alcohol the entire nine weeks. In addition to that, the program also offers recovery session such as freezing cold cryotherapy and Normatec boots, which supply pulsating massage-like pressure to legs.

The retired New York Yankees star boasted his slimmer figure via his Instagram account. Sharing a before-and-after photo of himself in December 2020 and April 2021, he noted in the April 28 post, “Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips. What food is your weakness?”

A-Rod’s post came around two weeks after he and his ex- confirmed the end of their engagement. In “Today” show, the two said, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so… We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.”