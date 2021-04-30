Exxon Mobil Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Exxon Mobil Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1
Investing.com – Exxon Mobil (NYSE:) reported on Friday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Exxon Mobil announced earnings per share of $0.65 on revenue of $59.15B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.5931 on revenue of $55.18B.
Exxon Mobil shares are up 42% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.76% from its 52 week high of $62.54 set on March 11. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 12.12% from the start of the year.
Exxon Mobil shares lost 0.75% in pre-market trade following the report.
Exxon Mobil follows other major Energy sector earnings this month
Exxon Mobil’s report follows an earnings beat by Chevron on Friday, who reported EPS of $0.9 on revenue of $31.07B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.883 on revenue of $31.86B.
Royal Dutch Shell B ADR had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $0.84 on revenue of $55.67B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.7917 on revenue of $62.93B.
