Exxon, Chevron Garner Huge Cash-Flow Boosts on Crude’s Rally

(Bloomberg) — Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. generated the most free cash flow in more than a year as economies around the world claw their way out of lockdowns, boosting energy demand.

Rallying crude prices and demand for chemicals used in plastics more than offset losses from refining oil as the largest North American explorers disclosed first-quarter results on Friday.

Despite living up to Wall Street’s profit expectations, Chevron shares tumbled almost 3% after disappointing investors who were anticipating a revival of share buybacks. Exxon also disclosed deep refining losses but the response was more muted, with the stock edging down by about 0.5%.

All the supermajors are making money again after crude’s 30% year-to-date rally to more than $65 a barrel, buoyed by rising energy demand as economies emerge from the pandemic and OPEC holds the line on big supply increases. BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Total SE all preceded their U.S. peers with bigger-than-expected profits.

Exxon’s roughly $6 billion in free cash flow was its first positive figure since late 2018. Chevron posted $3.4 billion in first-quarter cash flow, more than enough to cover its recently increased dividend, which is a closely watched metric for the oil supermajors.