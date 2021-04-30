European Stocks Higher; Earnings and French GDP Data Help By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

By Peter Nurse 

Investing.com – European stock markets edged higher Friday, helped by further evidence that the region is recovering from the pandemic-influenced slump, while the first-quarter earnings season also continues. 

At 3:50 AM ET (0850 GMT), the in Germany traded 0.6% higher, the in France rose 0.2%, and the U.K.’s climbed 0.3%.

Global stock markets have been pushed to record levels of late by signs of a broad economic recovery, helped by vast amounts of fiscal stimulus and ultra-easy monetary policies.

More evidence of this recovery came from France, as the Eurozone’s second-biggest grew 0.4% in the first three months of the year from the fourth quarter, when it had shrunk 1.4%.

The news was less impressive in Spain, as its contracted 0.5% in the first quarter, down 4.3% on the year, but this still represented an improvement on the 8.9% annual drop the previous quarter. Germany’s GDP fell even more sharply, by 1.7%, rather than the 1.5% expected.

Eurozone data are due at 5 AM ET (0900 GMT), and the bloc’s economy is forecast to have shrunk 2% in the first quarter versus a 4.9% fall in the final quarter of last year.

Elsewhere, the earnings season continues, with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) stock up 2.5% after the much-maligned drugmaker said it expected higher sales in the second half of the year. It reported first-quarter profit and sales ahead of analysts’ average expectations, including $275 million in Covid-19 vaccine sales.

The banking sector remained in focus Friday, with Barclays (LON:) stock down almost 6% after the U.K. bank reported first-quarter net profit of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.37 billion), but declined to release cash set aside to cover bad loans as its peers had done, suggesting caution going forward.

BNP Paribas (OTC:) stock also fell 1.3% after its better than expected first-quarter profit was helped by lower provisions for pandemic-related bad loans. Banco de Sabadell (MC:) stock climbed 4% after its British unit TSB swung back to a profit in the first quarter after speeding up a cost-cutting plan and seeing a rebound in its equity trading business.

Elsewhere, Nestle (SIX:) stock rose 0.6% after the world’s largest food packaging company said it has bought vitamin and supplements maker The Bountiful Company for $5.75 billion.

Oil prices edged lower on profit taking Friday, but are still set to end the week with hefty gains as signs of economic recovery stoked optimism of a strong rebound in global demand this year.

futures traded 0.7% lower at $64.53 a barrel, while the contract fell 0.5% to $67.68. Both contracts are up around 4% this week, climbing to their highest levels in six weeks.

Elsewhere, traded flat at $1,768.55/oz, while traded 0.1% lower at 1.2105.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR