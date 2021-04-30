Euro zone dips into second recession in Q1, but recovery ahead

Article content

BRUSSELS — The euro zone economy dipped into a second technical recession after a smaller than expected contraction in the first quarter, but economists said it was now firmly set on a recovery path as pandemic restrictions were lifted amid vaccination campaigns.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said gross domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro contracted 0.6% quarter-on-quarter for a 1.8% year-on-year fall.

This put the single currency area in a second technical recession in 12 months, after a 0.7% quarterly GDP fall in the last quarter of 2020. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.8% quarterly and a 2.0% annual decline.

“Slightly better than expected, but a technical recession nonetheless … as GDP fell again in 1Q,” said Bert Colijn, senior euro zone economist at ING bank.

“Underlying resilience shows that the economy is set for its (somewhat late) start to the pandemic rebound though, meaning that the picture of a lackluster eurozone economy is set to change quickly,” he said.

“Domestic demand is set for a strong rebound when economies reopen and the manufacturing recovery seems to only be limited by its own supply at the moment. While late out of the starting blocks, the eurozone is set for its start to the pandemic rebound,” he said.