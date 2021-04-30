EU to charge Apple over its in-app payment system rules -source By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is shown outside the company’s 2016 Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Antitrust regulators will on Friday charge iPhone Apple (NASDAQ:) with anti-competitive behaviour by not allowing developers to inform users of other purchasing options outside of apps, a person familiar with the matter said.

European antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a chargesheet for Apple at 1100 GMT.

Apple’s rules regarding its in-app payment system which charges a 30% commission has been the focus of Swedish music streaming service Spotify (NYSE:)’s complaint to the European Commission.

Bloomberg was the first to report on the in-app payment system issue.

