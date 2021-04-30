EOS Climbs 12% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 12% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $6.3843 by 12:27 (16:27 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 11.52% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $6.1092B, or 0.28% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.7860 to $6.4377 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 20.02%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.1102B or 1.45% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.6152 to $6.4377 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 72.22% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $56,956.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.00% on the day.

was trading at $2,749.86 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 1.05%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,065.6297B or 48.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $318.0730B or 14.60% of the total cryptocurrency market value.