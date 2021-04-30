Earnings support European stocks ahead of GDP data By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

(Reuters) – European stocks inched higher on Friday, as strong corporate earnings lifted investor spirits ahead of the release of euro zone economic growth data for the first quarter.

The pan-European index was up 0.2% by 0720 GMT. The benchmark hovered below its all-time high and was on course to end April 2.3% higher.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) gained 2.7% on reporting better-than-expected results and forecasting sales growth.

Swedish Match rose 1.9% after the tobacco group reported a much higher first-quarter operating profit than expected.

However, Barclays (LON:) tumbled 6.2% despite reporting a quarterly profit that more than doubled, while France’s BNP Paribas (OTC:) slipped 1.0% after better-than-expected profit.

All eyes are now on the euro zone’s GDP data due at 0900 GMT. The economy is forecast to have shrunk 2% in the first quarter versus a 4.9% fall in the final quarter of last year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR