Dollar ticks up on month-end profit taking

LONDON — The U.S. dollar was on course to narrowly avoid a fourth straight weekly decline against a basket of major peers on Friday, as analysts said profit-taking on dollar short positions was helping lift the currency.

The dollar index was set to end the week flat, although still down 2.56% for the month as a whole.

Higher 0.2% on the day by midday in London, it had been on track for a four-week losing streak during Asian trading, which would have been the longest fall since a six-week slide to the end of last July.

The monthly loss will be the biggest since July’s 4% slump.

“Month-end profit-taking could ultimately lend a hand to the dollar today to conclude a very difficult April for the dollar,” said Alexandre Dolci, G10 FX strategist at BBVA.

“Overall we do not expect this trend to have much longer legs in May, as in our view April’s dollar correction could have instead gone too far, too quick, although we retain a bearish dollar bias for the long run.”

Dolci added that this was particularly true against the euro, as the euro zone has yet to start closing the gap with the U.S. on its vaccine rollout, managing the pandemic, and subsequently the economic recovery.

The Canadian dollar climbed to a more-than three-year high of C$1.2268 per greenback on Friday, on track for a 1.6% weekly gain that would be its biggest since the start of November.