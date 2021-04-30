Dollar rises after U.S. data, but posts largest monthly fall since December

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar rose on Friday, extending gains after upbeat data on personal

income, spending, and manufacturing in the U.S. Midwest, with market participants also taking profits on the

currency’s short dollar positions this month.

The dollar index was down 2.1% for the month of April, its largest monthly loss since December.

Next week’s U.S. data, which includes non-farm payrolls for April and key U.S. manufacturing and

services indexes, should reinforce expectations of a strong recovery from the pandemic by the world’s

largest economy.

“Another round of potentially strong data in the U.S. may add pressure to start discussing tapering,”

said ING in its latest research note.

“With some possible fresh weakness in Treasuries on the way, the U.S. dollar might find some respite

against the low-yielders,” the bank added.

After the Fed’s policy meeting on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the U.S. economy’s

growth, but said there was not enough evidence of “substantial further progress” toward recovery to warrant

a change to its ultra-loose monetary settings.

Friday’s data showing a 4.2% rebound in U.S. consumer spending in March, amid a 21.1% surge in income as