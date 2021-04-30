Crypto Flipsider News – April 30th – Biden, Nvidia, China, Australia, Microsoft, Intel By DailyCoin



Crypto Flipsider News – April 30th – Biden, Nvidia, China, Australia, Microsoft, Intel



Greeting to all the crypto enthusiasts and blockchain followers. DailyCoiln’s flipsider is on the air. Today is April the 30th, so we wish everybody to spend productively the last working day as well as the last day of the month.

In today’s crypto news digest, we have quite big names, so it should be an entertaining journey:

Biden doesn’t fall asleep

Australian government creates national land registry on blockchain

Nvidia (NASDAQ:) limits crypto mining on its newest cards

Beijing government’s collection data center was conducting mining activities

Microsoft (NASDAQ:) and Intel (NASDAQ:) introduced a new shield against cryptojacking

Biden Could Help Bitcoiners

First of all, it seems like Biden doesn’t fall asleep because he creates newer budget proposals every day. This time, he expects to spend 1.8 trillion US dollars for expanding social programs. Of course, it’s a notable impulse. But can the American economy handle this?

Flipsider:

Imagine the bullish sentiments rising after people realize how green banknotes plummet in value.

Australia Implements Blockchain

Australian government called for a blockchain-based national land registry. Their report had 23 recommendations, and each of them included blockchain, consumer data, and corporate taxation proposals.

Flipsider:

For sure, it’s good that soon enough, people will use the word “blockchain” as vernacular language. But on the other hand, some people will never stop being “Alberts.”

Nvidia is Back

Let’s take a rest from government news. They are always on heavy rotation.

Nvidia: we are back again! They limited crypto mining on the newest RTX-3060 gaming graphics card. The reduce cuts performance by 50%.

Flipsider:

They might care about nature and energy wasting. On the other hand, the company might want miners to buy two cards instead of one. Who knows

Beijing Mines Bitcoins?

Talking about mining, several days ago, there appeared a rumour that the Beijing government’s collection data center was conducting mining activities. Yesterday, Chinese state media, PengPai, confirmed this news.

Talking about mining, several days ago, there appeared a rumour that the Beijing government's collection data center was conducting mining activities. Yesterday, Chinese state media, PengPai, confirmed this news.

Flipsider:

What if those were tests of the new digital yuan? Now, let’s wait for similar news from the USA. We hope they will not mix up coal mining and crypto mining.

Bill Gives a Shield

However, we do know guys who never will mix these things up. Microsoft and Intel introduced a new shield against cryptojacking. A recent report from Avira revealed a rise of 53% in coin miner attacks in the last quarter.

Thus, Microsoft has partnered with Intel to integrate new Intel Threat Detection Technology.

Flipsider:

Does this mean that Bill Gates isn’t indifferent to crypto? On the other hand, he is not indifferent to the users (clients) for sure.

Those were the hottest news from the crypto world. We wish you always to keep a healthy sense of criticism. Have a nice weekend!

