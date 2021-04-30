Credit Suisse board member Gottschling to exit after risk management debacle

Article content

ZURICH — Credit Suisse board member and risk committee chairman Andreas Gottschling will not stand for re-election, the Swiss bank said on Friday, the latest head to roll among top leadership after the Greensill and Archegos debacles.

Gottschling is leaving after proxy adviser Glass Lewis and some of Credit Suisse’s large investors were opposed his re-election to the board at the shareholders meeting due to be held later on Friday.

They said he needed to be held accountable for the investments made by the bank that have imploded this year.

The annual shareholders meeting, due to start at 0830 GMT, will mark the arrival of former Lloyds Banking Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio as new chairman, and the exit of Chairman Urs Rohner, whose tenure has been marred by several crises, including a $2.6 billion settlement over helping people evade U.S. taxes and an embarrassing corporate spying scandal that last year forced then-CEO Tidjane Thiam’s ouster.

Credit Suisse is now raising capital, has halted share buybacks, cut its dividend and revamped management after losing at least $4.7 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos and suspending funds linked to insolvent supply chain finance company Greensill.