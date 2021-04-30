Colombia’s central bank holds interest rate steady, raises growth outlook

Article content

BOGOTA — Colombia’s central bank board kept the benchmark interest rate at 1.75% for the seventh consecutive month in a majority decision on Friday, amid controlled inflation, and raised its 2021 economic growth projection.

The bank increased the GDP projection for this year to 6%, from 5.2% previously, on better-than-expected first quarter economic performance.

“However, the appearance of outbreaks of the pandemic, of uncertain intensity and duration, as well as the uncertainty on the fiscal front, could alter this projection,” said board chief Leonardo Villar.

The impact of a current third wave of coronavirus infections will likely have less impact than previous waves, he said.

But he warned there could be negative impact if a controversial tax reform proposed by the government is not approved by congress.

The reform, which faces stiff opposition from lawmakers, includes the elimination of certain sales tax exemptions and increases on duties for individuals and businesses.

“If the fiscal adjustment required is not achieved, it could compromise access and increase the cost of public financing, which would limit monetary policy space to continue supporting economic recovery and employment,” Villar said.