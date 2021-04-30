Colombia government revises tax reform after political opposition, street protests

Article content

BOGOTA — Colombia’s proposed tax reform will now not include sales tax on food, utilities or gasoline or an expansion of income tax, President Ivan Duque said on Friday, backpedaling on plans his government has insisted is needed to maintain the country’s credit rating.

The reform has drawn the scorn of unions and lawmakers from diverse parties. Protests against it earlier this week drew thousands of people and resulted in arrests and one death.

During his nightly television program, Duque said he directed the finance ministry to rewrite the proposal in a way “which picks up on consensus and is fed by valuable proposals presented by political parties, civil society and the private sector.”

“People who do not today pay income tax will not pay it, which is to say, the base for income tax will not expand.”

Earlier on Friday the interior minister told Reuters the government was willing to modify the reform but not withdraw it, because its passage is key to stabilizing public finances and keeping social programs running.

“The national government and the president don’t consider anything to be off the table,” Interior Minister Daniel Palacios said in the earlier interview.

Withdrawing the reform, as requested by protesters, would send a bad message to ratings agencies, Palacios said.