Colombia government revises tax reform after political opposition, street protests

BOGOTA — Colombia’s proposed tax reform will now not include sales tax on food, utilities or gasoline or an expansion of income tax, President Ivan Duque said on Friday, backpedaling on plans his government has insisted is needed to maintain the country’s credit rating.
The reform has drawn the scorn of unions and lawmakers from diverse parties. Protests against it earlier this week drew thousands of people and resulted in arrests and one death.
During his nightly television program, Duque said he directed the finance ministry to rewrite the proposal in a way “which picks up on consensus and is fed by valuable proposals presented by political parties, civil society and the private sector.”
“People who do not today pay income tax will not pay it, which is to say, the base for income tax will not expand.”
Earlier on Friday the interior minister told Reuters the government was willing to modify the reform but not withdraw it, because its passage is key to stabilizing public finances and keeping social programs running.
“The national government and the president don’t consider anything to be off the table,” Interior Minister Daniel Palacios said in the earlier interview.
Withdrawing the reform, as requested by protesters, would send a bad message to ratings agencies, Palacios said.
“We need to build a reform with consensus which can guarantee protection for the most vulnerable population but at the same time achieve a stability in public finances to avoid a ratings downgrade,” Palacios said, in comments echoed later by Duque.
The government has already lowered the amount it hopes to raise to as little as 18 trillion pesos (about $4.8 billion).
Duque does not have a solid majority in Congress and even his own party, the right-wing Democratic Center, criticized the proposed VAT charges on utilities and some food.
Other government-allied parties and those classed as independents also rejected those measures.
Meanwhile, leftist opposition parties have said the reform would drown the middle class and they will oppose it.
The government has said funds raised by the reform would go toward spending shortfalls, social programs and economic rejuvenation.
Colombia’s fiscal deficit widened to 7.8% of GDP last year and it raised debt to the equivalent of 64.8% of GDP to meet coronavirus-related needs, even as tax collection fell.
Rating agencies have said they will re-evaluate their Colombia ratings once the reform’s fate is known. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Nelson Bocanegra in Bogota Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Cynthia Osterman Editing by Matthew Lewis)