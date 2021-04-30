Colgate-Palmolive Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Colgate-Palmolive Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:) reported on Friday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Colgate-Palmolive announced earnings per share of $0.8 on revenue of $4.34B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7899 on revenue of $4.27B.

Colgate-Palmolive shares are down 6% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.63% from its 52 week high of $86.41 set on November 20, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P Global 100 which is up 9.53% from the start of the year.

Colgate-Palmolive follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Colgate-Palmolive’s report follows an earnings beat by Procter&Gamble on April 20, who reported EPS of $1.26 on revenue of $18.11B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $17.96B.

Coca-Cola had beat expectations on April 19 with first quarter EPS of $0.55 on revenue of $9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5039 on revenue of $8.68B.

