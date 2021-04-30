Coinerz Group Launches GPS Pay Beta Payments App By CoinQuora

Coinerz Group Launches GPS Pay Beta Payments App
  • Coinerz Group Pte Ltd launches the GPS Pay Beta.
  • GPS Pay Payments App allows users to spend their Triffic rewards as cryptocurrency.
  • GPS tokens are the backbone of the GPS Pay payments systems.

Operating in the realm of excellency, Singapore-based Coinerz Group Pte Ltd, the creators of the Triffic and GPS Pay projects, launches the GPS Pay Beta. This is in a bid to support local payments. More so, it integrates with Triffic’s innovative gamification mechanics centered around a user’s local area.

In brief, Coinerz Group Pte Ltd publishes gamified experiences that help communities take back control of their local commerce. Additionally, the company’s Triffic and GPS Pay mobile apps run on top of the GPS Token blockchain network.

Notably, GPS Pay Payments App allows users to spend their Triffic rewards as cryptocurrency. It also enables small, local purchases aimed at su…

