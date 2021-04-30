Home Business Coinbase to acquire Skew crypto data analytics platform By Cointelegraph

Coinbase to acquire Skew crypto data analytics platform By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Coinbase to acquire Skew crypto data analytics platform

United States cryptocurrency giant Coinbase is acquiring institutional-grade blockchain data analytics platform Skew.

Greg Tusar, vice president of institutional products at Coinbase, announced the news Friday, stating that the new acquisition will help customers make more informed trading decisions by using real-time data analytics.