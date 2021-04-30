Coinbase Partners With US Paypal, Allows up to $25k Crypto Purchases By CoinQuora



Coinbase Partners With US Paypal, Allows up to $25k Crypto Purchases



Coinbase officially announces its partnership with PayPal in the US.

PayPal users can have the ability to purchase up to $25,000 per day.

However, the Coinbase and PayPal services will only be available in the US for now. The crypto exchange is still working on the expansion of its partnership with PayPal in some other parts of the world.

Coinbase explained:

“ We are now offering millions of customers in the US a simple and speedy way to buy crypto on Coinbase using your debit cards and bank accounts linked to Paypal. “

Coinbase added that buying and paying crypto using PayPal is very easy, jus…

