China climate change cooperation not “favor” to the U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday said the United States does not consider China’s cooperation on climate change a favor.
“We are not in the business of trading cooperation with China on climate change as a favor that Beijing is doing for the United States,” Sullivan said during Aspen Security Forum webinar. “We think action on climate change is a fundamental responsibility in every significant country in the world.”
