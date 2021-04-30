Chiefs sign RB Jerick McKinnon By Reuters



The Kansas City Chiefs signed free-agent running back Jerick McKinnon on Friday.

McKinnon played for the San Francisco 49ers last season and rushed for 319 yards and five touchdowns and caught 33 passes for 253 yards and one score in 16 games (four starts).

McKinnon tore the ACL in his right knee shortly before the 2018 season and missed that campaign as well as the 2019 season.

McKinnon, who turns 29 on Monday, spent his first four seasons (2014-17) with the Minnesota Vikings. He has rushed for 2,237 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 175 passes for 1,237 yards and six scores in 74 career games (18 starts).

