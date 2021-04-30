Chevron Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Chevron Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1
Investing.com – Chevron (NYSE:) reported on Friday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.
Chevron announced earnings per share of $0.9 on revenue of $31.07B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.883 on revenue of $31.86B.
Chevron shares are up 26% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.11% from its 52 week high of $112.66 set on March 12. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 9.53% from the start of the year.
Chevron follows other major Energy sector earnings this month
Chevron’s report follows an earnings beat by Royal Dutch Shell B ADR on Thursday, who reported EPS of $0.84 on revenue of $55.67B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.7917 on revenue of $62.93B.
Total ADR had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $1.1 on revenue of $38.63B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.8862 on revenue of $41.83B.
