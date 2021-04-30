Charter Communications Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1 By Investing.com



Charter Communications Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1



Investing.com – Charter Communications (NASDAQ:) reported on Friday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Charter Communications announced earnings per share of $4.11 on revenue of $12.52B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $4.25 on revenue of $12.5B.

Charter Communications shares are up 1.27% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.72% from its 52 week high of $681.71 set on December 8, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 12.12% from the start of the year.

Charter Communications follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Charter Communications’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on Thursday, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.49 on revenue of $104.49B.

Visa A had beat expectations on Tuesday with second quarter EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.

