Cassie Randolph Gets Serious With Boyfriend as They Spend Time With Her Family

Having declared her decision against commenting further on her ex Colton Underwood’s coming out, the ‘Bachelor’ alum is seen having a good time with Brighton Reinhardt during her birthday weekend.

Cassie Randolph is getting serious with her new relationship. The season 23 winner of “The Bachelor” has been spotted spending time together with her rumored boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt during her birthday weekend, and they were joined by her family.

During the last weekend of April, the 26-year-old was caught on camera with her rumored new man at the Shorebreak Hotel in Huntington Beach, California. They were not alone though. Her brother Landon, her sister Michelle, and her parents Matt and Amy were there as well. Michelle’s boyfriend, the “Runaways” actor Gregg Sulkin, also hung out with them.

Cassie, who celebrated her 26th birthday on Tuesday, April 27, was captured sporting a charcoal gray hoodie for the outing. Her 25-year-old rumored boyfriend, in the meantime, was seen wearing a sleeveless gray shirt. In one of the photos that have made their way online, her parents were spotted enjoying their time with them.

Cassie’s relationship with Brighton is said to be “going well.” An insider told E! News, “Cassie and Brighton have been seeing each other since the beginning of the year.” The source also noted that the two have “become more serious,” and added, “Cassie has been really focusing on her school and work transition this year and Brighton has been a huge support system for her.”

“After last years events with Colton, she feels she is in a really stable and healthy relationship,” the so-called inside source continued. “Things are going well and her family likes him a lot. They like to do low-key things and love to be by the beach and cook at home. Cassie is really happy and in a good place.”

Prior to her birthday weekend, Cassie weighed in on her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood‘s announcement that he is gay. In a vlog she posted on Thursday, April 22, she thanked her followers for their kind words over “the topic in the media that brought [her] name up.” However, she stressed that she wasn’t ready to further comment on the issue.

“I just wanted to let you know that I’m not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now,” she shared in the video without naming her ex explicitly. “There’s a lot of layers to it, and I just think the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward.”

Cassie went on to say, “So if I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know.” She added, “But for now, just wanted to say thank you for all the kind messages and comments and DMs, and although I can’t respond to all of you guys, I want you to know that I read them, and I’m so thankful, and I feel very loved and supported.”