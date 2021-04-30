Canadian economy seen growing 0.9% in March, up 0.4% in Feb

Article content

OTTAWA — Canada’s economy likely grew by 0.9% in March from February, buoyed by strength in manufacturing, retail trade and finance, Statistics Canada said in a preliminary estimate on Friday, putting economic activity within 1% of pre-pandemic levels.

Statscan also said Canada’s economy expanded for the 10th consecutive month in February, rising 0.4% on a rebound in retail trade, though goods-producing industries contracted for the first time since April 2020.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted that gross domestic product would grow by 0.5% from January. First quarter annualized GDP most likely rose 6.5%, Statscan said in a preliminary estimate.

The Bank of Canada said last week that it now expects the Canadian economy to grow by 6.5% in 2021, with interest rates now in a position to rise as soon as the second half of 2022. The Canadian dollar held near an earlier three-year high of 1.2266 per U.S. dollar, or 81.53 U.S. cents, up 0.1% on the day. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; editing by Jason Neely and Steve Orlofsky)