Canadian dollar adds to April win streak as domestic economy strengthens

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar steadied

against a broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as data

showed growth in Canada’s economy, with the loonie holding near

a three-year high and on track to advance in April, a seasonally

strong month for the currency.

The Canadian economy grew by 0.4% in February as retail

trade rebounded after lockdown measures were eased across parts

of the country, Statistics Canada said. A flash estimate showed

GDP jumping 0.9% in March.

The data supported the Bank of Canada’s more hawkish stance.

Last week, the central bank signaled that it could start hiking

rates next year and cut the pace of its bond purchases.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at

1.2275 to the greenback, or 81.47 U.S. cents. It touched its

strongest intraday level since February 2018 at 1.2266.

For the month, the loonie was on track to gain 2.3%. It has

advanced in eight of the last 10 Aprils.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, was

pressured by wider lockdowns in India and Brazil to curb the

COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. crude prices fell 2.1% to $63.63 a barrel, while

the U.S. dollar was on course to narrowly avoid a fourth

straight weekly decline against a basket of major peers, as

analysts said profit-taking on dollar short positions was

helping lift the currency.

Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve, with

the 10-year down nearly one basis points at 1.557%.

On Thursday, it touched its highest intraday in more than four

weeks at 1.611%.

