Canada’s economy grows for 11th straight month

Canada’s economy continued its run of surprising strength at the start of the year, bringing it closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4 per cent in February, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa. A preliminary estimate for March shows the country kept the momentum with output expanding 0.9 per cent, which would be the 11th-straight monthly gain in GDP.

The numbers highlight how well the nation’s economy handled the successive waves of lockdowns, a resilience that’s fuelling expectations for a strong rebound in 2021 after the nation suffered its sharpest downturn in the post-World War II era. At this pace, economic output should return to pre-pandemic levels this year — even though lingering effects of the crisis will leave Canada with some production slack into 2022.

Economists were anticipating a 0.5 per cent gain in February. Growth in the first-quarter came in at about 1.6 per cent non-annualized, Statistics Canada said. That’s about 6.7 per cent annualized, according to Bloomberg calculations, versus 7 per cent pace projected by the Bank of Canada. GDP output in March is about 1.3 per cent below monthly levels recorded in February 2020.

