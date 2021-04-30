Canada’s economy grows for 11th straight month

Matilda Colman
Closing in on pre-pandemic levels

Bloomberg News

Theophilos Argitis

The GDP numbers highlight how well the nation's economy handled the successive waves of lockdowns.
Canada’s economy continued its run of surprising strength at the start of the year, bringing it closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4 per cent in February, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa. A preliminary estimate for March shows the country kept the momentum with output expanding 0.9 per cent, which would be the 11th-straight monthly gain in GDP.

The numbers highlight how well the nation’s economy handled the successive waves of lockdowns, a resilience that’s fuelling expectations for a strong rebound in 2021 after the nation suffered its sharpest downturn in the post-World War II era. At this pace, economic output should return to pre-pandemic levels this year — even though lingering effects of the crisis will leave Canada with some production slack into 2022.

Economists were anticipating a 0.5 per cent gain in February. Growth in the first-quarter came in at about 1.6 per cent non-annualized, Statistics Canada said. That’s about 6.7 per cent annualized, according to Bloomberg calculations, versus 7 per cent pace projected by the Bank of Canada. GDP output in March is about 1.3 per cent below monthly levels recorded in February 2020.

