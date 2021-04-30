Cameron Norrie reaches Estoril semifinals By Reuters

Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie rallied to upset No. 2 seed Cristian Garin of Chile in three sets Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal.

Norrie completed the 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 comeback in two hours and 28 minutes, picking up his fifth win this season over an opponent ranked in the Top 30 (Garin is No. 22). The 25-year-old will next face sixth-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic, who was leading 7-6 (7) when South Africa’s Kevin Anderson retired with a left adductor injury.

Saturday’s other semifinal will be an all-Spanish affair, with No. 7 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas facing No. 8 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Ramos-Vinolas beat Frenchman Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-3 and Davidovich Fokina ousted No. 3 seed Ugo Humbert of France, 6-4, 6-4.

BMW Open

Unseeded Ilya Ivashka of Belarus upset top-seeded Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals, knocking out the two-time champion 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3 in Munich.

Ivashka, ranked No. 107 in the world, broke the German’s serve to stay alive at 4-5 in the second set and won nine of the final 12 games in the two-hour, 36-minute battle.

Ivashka will face No. 7 seed Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the semifinals. Struff needed a little over three hours to complete a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3) win against No. 4 Filip Krajinovic of Serbia.

Two other quarterfinal matches were suspended due to weather conditions. No. 2 seed Casper Ruud of Norway is up 6-3 against No. 8 John Millman of Australia, and No. 5 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia is leading 5-4 over Slovakia’s Norbert Gombos.

–Field Level Media