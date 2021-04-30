C$ extends April win streak, underpinned by cut to BoC stimulus

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged

lower against a broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday but

held near a three-year high and was up in April, a seasonally

strong month for the currency, as domestic data supported a

recent reduction of monetary stimulus.

The Canadian economy grew by 0.4% in February after lockdown

measures were eased across parts of the country, Statistics

Canada said. A flash estimate showed GDP jumping 0.9% in March.

“The recovery is in place and it is only going to get

better,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New

York. “Many currency watchers are really applauding the Bank of

Canada’s decision (to reduce stimulus).”

Last week, Canada’s central bank signaled that it could

start hiking interest rates next year and cut the pace of its

bond purchases.

The Canadian dollar edged 0.1% lower to 1.2288 to the

greenback, or 81.38 U.S. cents. Earlier, it touched its

strongest intraday level since February 2018 at 1.2266.

For the month, the loonie was up 2.2%. It has advanced in

eight of the last 10 Aprils.

Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian

dollar to the highest since February, data from the U.S.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. As of April 27, net