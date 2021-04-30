Brazil’s real plunges as unemployment soars, set for best month in 2021

Article content

Brazil’s real dropped on Friday as

unemployment jumped to record levels and a spike in coronavirus

deaths dented sentiment, although expectations of interest rate

hikes and a weak dollar led the currency to gain most among its

Latin American peers in April.

The real dropped 1.3% after unemployment

soared to a record 14.4 million in the three months through

February, statistics agency IBGE said.

Brazil on Thursday became the second country to pass 400,000

COVID-19 deaths after the United States, and experts warned the

daily toll could remain high for several months due to slow

vaccinations and loosening social restrictions.

“The COVID outbreaks in India and Brazil and the recent slip

in global mobility might inject some caution or pause the risk

rally, especially if data starts to miss expectations,” said

Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

However, the real was set to record its highest monthly gain

since November last year, led by a weakening dollar, strong iron

ore prices and as expectations of high inflation pointed to more

interest rate hikes.

MSCI’s index of Latin American currencies

was down 0.8% on Friday, but gained for a fifth straight week,

and rose nearly 3.3% this month, its best performance since