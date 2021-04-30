Brazil pharma flags ‘retaliation’ risk over bill to drop vaccine patents

Article content

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian pharmaceutical associations on Friday called for lawmakers to reject a bill that seeks to suspend COVID-19 vaccine patents, saying it could spark international retaliation and reduce medical supplies in Latin America’s biggest country.

Brazil’s Senate passed the proposal on Thursday night, sending it to the lower house for consideration.

The bill’s backers say the emergency measure is needed due to a shortage of shots and a grave outbreak in Brazil, where over 400,000 people have died from the virus.

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro has publicly opposed calls to suspend patent protections, arguing they could endanger talks with vaccine producers.

In a joint statement, five of Brazil’s leading pharmaceutical associations sided with his administration.

“The approval of a bill that allows for the weakening of intellectual property could lead to international retaliation and reduce the supply of pharmaceutical inputs,” it said. “We cannot support measures that could generate more instability and scenarios that may have irreversible consequences, in the short, medium and long term for Brazil.”

Brazil has signed vaccine supply deals with AstraZeneca , China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd, Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer declined to comment. The other firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment.