Blueberries Medical Reports 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) the Canadian parent of Blueberries S.A.S. (“BBSAS”), the premier Latin American licensed cultivator and producer of medicinal cannabis and medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, (together the “Company” or “Blueberries”), is pleased to report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. Blueberries has filed today its audited consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis, both of which are available on Blueberries’ profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

“2020 was a year of significant changes at Blueberries,” said Facundo Garreton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, “Our new management team has been focusing on achieving three primary objectives: cash management, establishing processing and extraction capabilities, and laying the groundwork for meaningful commercial sales growth in 2021. Because of these efforts, Blueberries is well-positioned to move forward with its strategy despite COVID-19 related disruptions.”

Financial Highlights

Year ended December 31,

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 2020 2019 Revenues $ 65,978 $ – Cost of sales (3,579 ) – Gross profit $ 62,399 $ – Expenses Pre-operating expenses $ (988,577 ) $ (1,042,256 ) General and administrative expenses (2,484,721 ) (5,462,462 ) Depreciation and amortization (713,739 ) (294,129 ) Listing expense – (4,004,312 ) Finance expense (119,688 ) – Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities (575,471 ) – Other income (expense) (79,246 ) 2,396 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (41,064 ) 12,887 Current and deferred income tax – – Net loss $ (4,940,107 ) $ (10,787,876 ) Other Comprehensive Loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (201,440 ) (378,766 ) Comprehensive loss $ (5,141,547 ) $ (11,166,642 ) Loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.040 ) $ (0.099 ) As at December 31,

2020 2019 Total assets $ 7,270,212 $ 9,786,447 Total liabilities 3,380,433 1,711,035 Total equity 3,889,779 8,075,412

Financial Highlights Commentary

Revenues – Blueberries commenced commercial operations in late Q2, 2020 with sales of cloned cuttings of its cultivars to associate growers ($59,308) and introductory sales of its cosmetics products ($6,670).

Pre-operating expenses – Since the Company is in early stages of commercial operations, material operational costs are included under pre-operating expenses, which are non-capital expenditures relating to Blueberries’ cannabis cultivation and extraction operations. During 2020, due to COVID-19, the company implemented voluntary salary reductions for personnel in management positions, which is reflected in the lower pre-operating expenses in the year.

General and Administrative (“G&A”) Expenses – An analysis of selected G&A expenses is as follows:

Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 Share based compensation 805,914 2,450,488 Marketing and investor relations 68,990 670,327 Director and management fees 464,701 494,847 Legal 149,552 389,350 Consulting 219,943 356,729 Salary, wages, and benefits 418,007 406,528 Audit and accounting 76,800 241,738 General office 109,381 191,430 Travel 10,340 106,765 Filing and transfer agent fees 55,409 69,487 Insurance 53,645 37,147 Other 52,039 47,626 Total general and administrative expenses 2,484,721 5,462,462

Share based compensation – During 2020, 1,320,000 unvested options were forfeited resulting in a reversal of stock-based compensation of $186,446.

Marketing and investor relations – The 2019 costs were incurred initially relating to promotion of Blueberries stock and communication with investors as part of investor relations. These costs were considered necessary to begin trading on the CSE in order to help promote the Company, raise capital, and also included other business initiatives towards promotion, development, and growth of the Company’s operations and assets.

Legal fees – The 2020 legal fees were incurred in relation to issuing of convertible debenture, private placements, ongoing administrative matters and legal counsel regarding the structure and format of potential business ventures the Company is pursuing. The fees incurred in 2019 mainly relate to the reverse takeover transaction and consecutive public listing of the company.

Consulting – includes advice and assistance on operations, quality management, facility development, financial and technical counsel, human resources services, and regulatory compliance. The reduction of consulting fees from 2019 to 2020 are due to the Company having incurred start-up related consulting fees in 2019, mainly engagement of new services at the start of the operations on compliance with EU-GMP standards. The 2020 consulting fees are also lower because of savings realized by financial services being internalized.

Audit and accounting fees – include cost of audit, accounting and taxation services provided by the Company’s external auditor and other third parties. The 2019 fees included the reverse takeover transaction related audit fees incurred to comply with public company listing requirements and fees from a third-party contractor for accounting and taxation services. The decrease in fees in 2020 reflect internalization of the accounting function.

General office expenditures – include office and equipment rent, utilities, communication, and cleaning services. The year-on-year decrease reflects savings measures implemented due to COVID-19 pandemic. Blueberries closed its Toronto and Bogota offices, with significant monthly rental fee savings.

Travel – The decrease in travel expenses from 2019 to 2020 is due to tighter cost control on discretionary expenses and the impact of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Finance Expense – The finance expense consists of accrued interest of $60,667 on the convertible debenture and the accretion of convertible debt liability of $59,021.

Changes in Fair Value of Derivative Liabilities – include unrealized gain on the change in fair value of the convertible debenture related derivative liability.

Highlights

Early in 2020, Blueberries implemented extensive cost saving measures of reducing administrative, capital, and operational expenditures and preserving working capital to optimize its cost structure and focus on revenue bringing activities.

Due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus (“ COVID-19 ”) pandemic, Blueberries is continuing its cost saving measures until significant revenues from sales commence.

”) pandemic, Blueberries is continuing its cost saving measures until significant revenues from sales commence. On November 30, 2020 Blueberries completed the acquisition of BBV Labs Inc. (“ BBV Labs ”), a corporation that owns 75% of the rights to a joint venture with an Argentinian state-owned company.

”), a corporation that owns 75% of the rights to a joint venture with an Argentinian state-owned company. On January 19, 2021, Blueberries completed a private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,000,000. In connection with the private placement, Facundo Garretón was named Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer. Previous directors Christian Toro, Fabio Valencia Cossio, Dr. Andres Vidal, Francisco Sole, Matthew Bajurny and Paola Castañeda have all stepped down from the Board, with the new Board being comprised of the following four directors: Facundo Garretón, Patricio Villalba, Catherine Lathwell and Sebastian Hochbaum. The Audit Committee of the Board was reconstituted to include Catherine Lathwell, Patricio Villalba and Facundo Garreton.

On February 16, 2021, Blueberries appointed Mr. José María Forero, the former Global Head of B2B of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. as President of Latin American Operations.

On March 15, 2021, BBSAS entered into an agreement to supply premium, formulated cannabis oil to Futura Farms, a licensed distributor serving the Peruvian market.

On March 24, 2021, Blueberries signed a framework agreement with YVY Life Sciences for mutual development of strains and genetics in Colombia and exporting dry cannabis flower of mutual strains from Uruguay.

About Blueberries Medical Corp.

Blueberries is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries’ combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.

