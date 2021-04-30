Bitcoin mining in China set for ‘stricter supervision’ due to carbon concerns By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

China’s crypto mining operations may be set for stricter supervision in the future, with the Government reportedly concerned about the energy consumption of mining in particular.

Beijing sent an “emergency notice” to conduct checks on data centres involved in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency mining operations on April 27, which was reportedly met with some panic in China.