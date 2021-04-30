Biden says too-small Republican infrastructure plan would be a non-starter

Article content

DOBBINS AIR FORCE BASE — President Joe Biden on Thursday said he planned to continue talks with Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito about infrastructure and jobs, but would not accept a proposal that funded only a fraction of his $2.3 trillion package.

Biden told reporters during a visit to Georgia that he had a good call with Capito, the top Republican on the Senate Public Works Committee, who helped design a $568 billion, five-year Republican infrastructure package as a counteroffer.

He said he had offered to invite her to the White House in coming weeks with other lawmakers she wanted to include.

“She seemed positive about wanting to do something about it and serious about it,” Biden said, although he said the two sides were still not in agreement on what exactly constituted infrastructure.

“Let’s decide on … what they are prepared to consider as far as what constitutes (infrastructure) … and then we can figure out how to pay for it,” Biden told reporters at Dobbins Air Force Base, after a rally in Duluth, Georgia.

Republicans reject Biden’s plans to fund child care, home care and other components of what he calls “human infrastructure” as unnecessarily expanding government.