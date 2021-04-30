Beyonce and Michelle Williams Watched Kelly Rowland Give Birth via Zoom

Instagram

According to Kelly, her Destiny’s Child bandmates were among her loved ones who witnessed her son’s birth as she livestreamed from delivery room amid pandemic.

AceShowbiz –

Kelly Rowland‘s Destiny’s Child bandmates watched her give birth via video conferencing app Zoom.

The singer and her husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed son Noah into the world in January (21) and were keen for their family to share in their special moment, including her “sisters” Beyonce and Michelle Williams.

Kelly – who also has six-year-old Titan with her spouse – told PEOPLE (The TV Show!), “We had our family join on Zoom. They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful.”

Amongst others on the Zoom, which has been used for meetings and staying in touch with friends and family during the coronavirus pandemic, were Tim’s mother and Beyonce’s mum, Tina Knowles, who helped to raise Kelly.

The “Coffee” singer also hailed Beyonce and Michelle as “awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome” aunts to her sons and told how they rushed to meet Noah in person as soon as they could.

She said, “They met him immediately.”

The “Dilemma” hitmaker previously spoke of how overwhelmed with love she felt when her bandmates met her son for the first time.

She said, “The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart just … being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift.”

Kelly is coping well with being a mother-of-two and her house is full of love at the moment even if her laundry load is increasing with the realities of having a newborn again.

The “When Love Takes Over” hitmaker previously said, “It’s very interesting, you know, I think the whole left side of my shirt right now, actually if I’m being honest, smells like spit up. And my son is absolutely in love with his baby brother and we’re just really happy. It’s really sweet. The house is very sweet and I love it.”