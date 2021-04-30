Ben Affleck Makes Multiple Visits to Jennifer Lopez’s Home Post-Her Split From Alex Rodriguez

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Instar

Although the ‘Justice League’ star has been spotted being picked up by a white Escalade SUV reportedly belonging to his ex-fiancee, but the two are said to be nothing more than friends.

AceShowbiz –

Ben Affleck might have been providing support to Jennifer Lopez in the wake of her split from Alex Rodriguez. Words on the street are, the actor playing Batman in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” made multiple day visit to his ex-fiancee’s Los Angeles home following her return from the Dominican Republic.

The 48-year-old Hollywood star was said spending hours at his 51-year-old ex’s house after being picked up in a white Escalade SUV reportedly belonging to her. “Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house,” one source told Page Six about the former couple’s meetups.

Multiple sources claimed that the “Gone Girl” star was first spotted leaving the “Hustlers” actress’ Bel Air home on Wednesday, April 28. The next day, he was seen jumping into the white Escalade after leaving his car at the Hotel Bel-Air. He returned to the hotel less than four hours later. Photos taken captured him looking casual in T-shirt, jeans and sneakers. He brought along a green backpack.

Before the home visits, Affleck was alleged to have met Lopez at the Hotel Bel-Air. The two got together on April 22, one day before she was seen having dinner together with Rodriguez for the first time since they announced their split. Despite the reunion meetings, one insider stressed that Affleck and Lopez are “friends … they’ve never not been.”

Affleck and Lopez were together for 18 months from 2002 to 2004. They first met on the set of “Gigli“, and become popular as Bennifer. The two got engaged in November 2002, but decidedly parted ways in January 2004. He moved on to date and marry Jennifer Garner, while she married longtime friend Marc Anthony. Both marriage ended in a divorce.

Despite the split, Affleck and Lopez remained amicable. The “Gone Baby Gone” director was full of praises for his ex when InStyle did a profile piece on the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer in April. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” he stated. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”